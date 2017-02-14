The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

  • Donate duffel bags, sports bags, and x-box games to the bin outside the office for women who have experienced domestic abuse.

  • Stop by A204 during both lunches on Feb. 16 for a writing workshop on writing clear and thoughtful essays.

  • Interested in picking our next SMOB? See Ms. Safran for a permission slip to attend the nomination convention.

  • There will be a softball meeting on Feb. 14 in C328 after school. Anyone who wants to try out for Softball in March should attend.

  • All gymnastics team candidates should meet in the cafeteria on Feb. 15 at 3:45 p.m.

  • Sources of Strength is selling hot chocolate in the school entrance this week from 7:00 a.m. to 7:25 a.m.

Feb. 10 Sports Recap

Girls basketball obliterates Wootton behind Abby Meyers’ 24 points; boys basketball takes down Wootton with ease

By Sam Shiffman
February 14, 2017
Girls basketball

The girls basketball team (17–2) demolished the Wootton Patriots 65–40 behind a dominant third quarter.

The Vikes got off to a slow start, only leading the Patriots by two at the half. However, the Vikes went on an 18–5 run in the third quarter and pulled away from the Patriots. Guard Abby Meyers and forward Olivia Meyers led the Vikes with 24 and 16 points respectively.

The team’s next game is away against Holy Child on Monday at 5:30.

Boys basketball

The boys basketball team (13–5) blew out the Wootton Patriots 64–41 on Friday night.

Guard Alex Sanson led the team with 20 points.

The team hosts The Heights School on Tuesday at 7:00.

Feb. 10 Sports Recap