Feb. 10 Sports Recap

Girls basketball obliterates Wootton behind Abby Meyers’ 24 points; boys basketball takes down Wootton with ease

Close Graphic by Charlotte Alden. Graphic by Charlotte Alden.





Filed under Sports, Winter

Girls basketball

The girls basketball team (17–2) demolished the Wootton Patriots 65–40 behind a dominant third quarter.

The Vikes got off to a slow start, only leading the Patriots by two at the half. However, the Vikes went on an 18–5 run in the third quarter and pulled away from the Patriots. Guard Abby Meyers and forward Olivia Meyers led the Vikes with 24 and 16 points respectively.

The team’s next game is away against Holy Child on Monday at 5:30.

Boys basketball

The boys basketball team (13–5) blew out the Wootton Patriots 64–41 on Friday night.

Guard Alex Sanson led the team with 20 points.

The team hosts The Heights School on Tuesday at 7:00.