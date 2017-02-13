The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black & White

  • There will be a softball meeting on Feb. 14 in C328 after school. Anyone who wants to try out for Softball in March should attend.

  • Anyone interested in playing Varsity Co-Ed volleyball should meet in W120 on Feb. 10 during fifth or sixth lunch.

  • All gymnastics team candidates should meet in the cafeteria on Feb. 15 at 3:45 p.m.

  • Wanted: Student input for the redesigned library space. Stop by the library to fill out a survey.

  • Sources of Strength is selling hot chocolate in the school entrance for the next two weeks from 7:00 a.m. to 7:25 a.m.

Snowflakes everywhere

Cartoon by Eli Saletan.
Cartoon by Eli Saletan.

Cartoon by Eli Saletan.

Cartoon by Eli Saletan.

February 13, 2017
Filed under Cartoons

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Views: 20

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
Snowflakes everywhere