Weekly news round-up: Feb. 12

This week saw a veritable avalanche of domestic and foreign news. Here is a sampling of the top stories of the week:

Trump considering re-writing controversial travel ban after unanimous court ruling

President Trump is planning his next move after a three-judge panel unanimously (3-0) decreed not to end the stay order on his executive order banning immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries. The EO is currently in limbo and not being enforced. Trump is considering signing a new EO on immigration, while also mulling an appeal to the Supreme Court. Should the latter happen, Trump is confident in victory, citing national security needs.

For more: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/10/us/politics/trump-vows-quick-action-to-stop-terrorism-after-court-defeat.html?hp&action=click&pgtype=Homepage&clickSource=story-heading&module=a-lede-package-region®ion=top-news&WT.nav=top-news&_r=0

North Korea launches ballistic missile

This weekend, North Korea launched a ballistic missile for the first time during the President Trump administration. This missile launched from the north of the country, toward the direction of Japan before crashing into the Sea of Japan. The launch comes while Trump met with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe at Mar-a-Lago for bilateral talks. It is believed by many experts that North Korea has the capability of striking South Korea, Japan and U.S. territories in the Pacific with nuclear weapons.

For more:

http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/12/asia/north-korea-missile-launch-analysis/index.html

Russia considering giving Edward Snowden to US

The Kremlin is considering giving former NSA contractor Edward Snowden to the U.S. government in a bid to “curry favor” with the Trump administration, according to U.S. intelligence. Snowden, who leaked highly sensitive documents about spying from the NSA, remains a divisive figure in the U.S. Trump said he believes Snowden is a “traitor” and should be executed. Snowden has called the reports speculation.

For more: http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/russia-considers-returning-snowden-to-us-to-%E2%80%98curry-favor%E2%80%99-with-trump-official/ar-AAmOTuc?li=BBmkt5R&ocid=spartanntp

After deportations, Mexico warns citizens in the US

Over the past few days, Immigration & Customs Enforcement has been arresting dozens of undocumented people in overnight raids. The Mexican Government has warned its citizens in the U.S. to take precautions for their own safety. The reports of raids have been met with protests in some areas, while ICE has maintained these raids were planned well in advance and are consistent with regular ICE activity. President Trump has vowed to crack down on illegal immigration and illegal immigrants with criminal records.

For more:

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-latin-america-38939472