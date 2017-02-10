Coffeehouse brews community

By Daniel Weber

Last month, the Washington Post awarded two leaders of the Whitman boys and girls soccer teams All-Met status in their fall season selections.

Read More »

By Carmen Molina

After making it to FIRST Worlds Championships last year, the Whitman robotics team is gearing up for another competition season.

Read More »

By Sam Shiffman, Ben Levin

Girls basketball The girls basketball team (16–2) dominated the Richard Montgome... Read More »

By Michael Gorman

Cudi’s newest album, “Passion, Pain, and Demon Slayin’” just doesn’t cut it, lacking his infectious energy and top-notch humming. Most of the songs are throwaways as Cudi’s featured artists can only take the album so far.

Read More »

By Michael Gorman

With their 14th studio album“Oczy Mlody,” The Flaming Lips is moving away from the clear, cohesive sound that has been a staple on their more recent albums.

Read More »

By Michael Gorman

Since their self-titled debut album released in 2013, Run the Jewels has delivered hard flows with distinct social commentary for their fast-growing fan base. The rap duo’s latest effort, “Run the Jewels 3,” was released Dec. 25, making it the best present I received over the holidays.

Read More »

By Michael Gorman

“Do What Thou Wilt” is Ab-Soul’s loud, abrasive and disorganized claim to the center-stage of modern hip-hop and rap. At surface level, it may seem as if he’s being wildly offensive, but after a deeper look into the lyrics, it’s clear Ab-Soul is thinking on a higher level.

Read More »

By Justin Baker, Joey Squeri

Across: 1. Classes in this area include Calculus and Algebra 5. Actress in “The Wr... Read More »

By Ramsey

By Matthew Farr

This week has been full of noteworthy news in the U.S. and around the world. Here are ... Read More »

By Amy Nankin, Sam Shiffman, and Ben Levin

Hockey drops tight game against B-CC with playoff hopes on the edge; girls basketball outlasts Churchill in closest division game of the year; boys basketball struggles to garner any offense in loss to Churchill

Read More »