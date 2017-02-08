The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Senior soccer players awarded All-Met status

Senior forward Andreas Djurhuus earned a spot on the boys All-Met first team. Photo by Jefferson Luo.

By Daniel Weber
February 8, 2017
Filed under Fall, Sports

Last month, the Washington Post awarded two leaders of the Whitman boys and girls soccer teams All-Met status in their fall season selections.

Senior forward Andreas Djurhuus earned a spot on the boys All-Met first team and senior forward Mary Dimitrov garnered an honorable mention.

As a four-year starter, Djurhuus has played a key role in the success of Whitman varsity soccer throughout his career. However, after switching positions from defender to forward, and finally to striker, Djurhuus’ impact on the field has been felt throughout the Washington metropolitan area. This is his second major individual accolade in two years, as he made the Maryland All-State first team in 2015.

“I was happy my efforts didn’t go unnoticed during the season,” Djurhuus said. “I’ve been putting in a lot of effort and a lot of work, and it’s been a team that has meant a lot to me over the last four years, so it was a good end to the season.”

Forward Mary Dimitrov garnered an honorable mention on the All-Met team. Photo by Jefferson Luo.

As for Dimitrov, she played on the JV soccer team for two years before joining varsity her junior year. This season, she led the Vikings with eight goals and eight assists. The girls soccer team made significant playoff runs the past two seasons, yet Dimitrov’s All-Met selection marks her first large-scale award from her Whitman career.

“I think it shows that you don’t have to be on varsity all four years to succeed in your sport,” Dimitrov said. “It was a great conclusion to my senior year.”

Despite receiving this high praise from the sportswriters at the Washington Post, both athletes were disappointed that their respective teams couldn’t get the same recognition.

“With soccer, it’s not just one individual out there, there’s 11 players,” Djurhuus said. “If you go out playing as 11 individuals, you’re not going to win games. I’d say it was 90 percent my teammates and 10 percent me.”

Mary Dimitrov is a news editor for the Black & White.

