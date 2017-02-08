Feb. 7 Sports Recap

Girls basketball takes down RM as Abby Meyers becomes leading scorer at Whitman; boys basketball's comeback falls short in loss to RM

Girls basketball

The girls basketball team (16–2) dominated the Richard Montgomery Rockets 60–45 in a game that saw guard Abby Meyers become the all-time leader in points in Whitman basketball history.

Abby Meyers entered the game with 1,555 points in her Whitman career, and her 20 point outing was enough to pass former boys basketball player Gary Brown, who played at Whitman nearly 50 years ago.

Aside from Abby Meyers, forwards Olivia Meyers and Carter Mcgloon both contributed with 11 and eight points respectively.

The team’s next game is away against Wootton on Friday at 7:15.

Boys basketball

The boys basketball team (12–5) fell to the Richard Montgomery Rockets 60–53 on Tuesday night, marking the Vikes first consecutive loss on the season.

The Vikings’ comeback in the fourth quarter wasn’t enough to dig them out of the 44–31 hole created after the first three quarters.

Guard Hannes Kogelnik lead the team with 12 points on four three-pointers. Center Kieran Kindig registered a season-high 10 points in his second home game back from injury.

The Vikes play at Wootton on Friday night at 5:30.