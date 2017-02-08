The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

  • Anyone interested in playing Varsity Co-Ed volleyball should meet in W120 on Feb. 10 during fifth or sixth lunch.

  • All gymnastics team candidates should meet in the cafeteria on Feb. 15 at 3:45 p.m.

  • Wanted: Student input for the redesigned library space. Stop by the library to fill out a survey.

  • Please see Ms. LeGrande if you have not filled out your cap and gown measurement form.

  • This week is Mental Illness Awareness Week. #StoptheStigma

  • Sources of Strength is selling hot chocolate in the school entrance for the next two weeks from 7:00 a.m. to 7:25 a.m.

  • Show appreciation for our counselors. Write a note on the celebration board this week!

  • Come to Mr. Herbert's room (A227) on Wednesday, Feb. 8 during fifth lunch. We will be calling Congress about political issues.

  • The dogs are coming! Visit the small gym this Friday during both lunches to play with the dogs.

  • Battle of the Bands is this Friday in the WAUD at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $5 and doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Kid Cudi’s returns from rehab with mixed results

Artwork by Republic Records.

By Michael Gorman
February 8, 2017
Filed under Feature, Music

Cudi’s newest album, “Passion, Pain, and Demon Slayin’” just doesn’t cut it, lacking his infectious energy and top-notch humming. Most of the songs are throwaways as Cudi’s featured artists can only take the album so far.

Cudi’s endless droning can be found from the first song on the album, “Frequency.” The flow is unimaginative, though the production is reasonable.

On “Surfin,’” which was released as a single Sept. 30, we get classic Cudi. He found a nice balance between singing with rapping, staying upbeat and exuding energy throughout the track. Technically, Pharrell is featured on the song but only sings at the very end, adding little. Pharrell’s biggest asset on this track is his production.

The only other good song is “By Design,” featuring Andre 3000.  The upbeat, fun style isn’t a common one for Cudi, but maybe it should be. Cudi and Andre create a head-boppin’ product, one of their best collaborations.

“Baptized in Fire” is another solid track. It features Travis Scott, and the two have worked together in the past on memorable tracks such as “Through the Late Night,” from 2016. This version is a brooding trap banger, minus some of the catchiness from the first collaboration.

While there are flickers, the album never catches fire, as the droning takes away from the better tracks. Many of the beats are great, but Cudi wastes most them away as he continues to struggle with his personal demons.

Rating: 3 out of 5

