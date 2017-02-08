Run the Jewels return with loud attitude, create classic

Artwork by Run The Jewels.





Since their self-titled debut album released in 2013, Run the Jewels has delivered hard flows with distinct social commentary for their fast-growing fan base. The rap duo’s latest effort, “Run the Jewels 3,” was released Dec. 25, making it the best present I received over the holidays.

El-P and Killer Mike created another masterpiece with in-your-face flows and cutting beats that start at the beginning of the second track, “Talk to Me,” and don’t slow until the end of the album.

The first track, “Down,” sets up the album in a subtle yet fiery manner, preparing the listener for the upcoming heat. Throughout his verse, El-P warns the rest of the rap game: “You’re gonna need a bigger boat, boys, you’re in trouble/ Aye, gonna need a little hope, boys, on the double.”

The song that stands out the most is “Hey Kids,” featuring Danny Brown. The combination of RTJ and Brown has been long in the works, and it was worth the wait. The distinct styles of all three artists mesh perfectly, producing a loud, in-your-face track that bumps in the whip.

Another great cut is “A Report to The Shareholders: Kill Your Masters.” The duo explores American politics, touching on bombings overseas: “Can’t contain the disdain for y’all demons / You talk clean and bomb hospitals,” as well as the 2016 election, “Choose the lesser of the evil people, and the devil still gon’ win.”

With “Run the Jewels 3,” the rap industry has been put on notice. The duo joins Kendrick Lamar and few others as artists who can partner fantastic lyricism with sick flows; they’ll be at the forefront of rap and hip-hop for a long time.

Rating: 5 out of 5