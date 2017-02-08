The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

  • Anyone interested in playing Varsity Co-Ed volleyball should meet in W120 on Feb. 10 during fifth or sixth lunch.

  • All gymnastics team candidates should meet in the cafeteria on Feb. 15 at 3:45 p.m.

  • Wanted: Student input for the redesigned library space. Stop by the library to fill out a survey.

  • Please see Ms. LeGrande if you have not filled out your cap and gown measurement form.

  • This week is Mental Illness Awareness Week. #StoptheStigma

  • Sources of Strength is selling hot chocolate in the school entrance for the next two weeks from 7:00 a.m. to 7:25 a.m.

  • Show appreciation for our counselors. Write a note on the celebration board this week!

  • Come to Mr. Herbert's room (A227) on Wednesday, Feb. 8 during fifth lunch. We will be calling Congress about political issues.

  • The dogs are coming! Visit the small gym this Friday during both lunches to play with the dogs.

  • Battle of the Bands is this Friday in the WAUD at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $5 and doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Run the Jewels return with loud attitude, create classic

Artwork by Run The Jewels.

Artwork by Run The Jewels.

By Michael Gorman
February 8, 2017
Filed under Feature, Music

Since their self-titled debut album released in 2013, Run the Jewels has delivered hard flows with distinct social commentary for their fast-growing fan base. The rap duo’s latest effort, “Run the Jewels 3,” was released Dec. 25, making it the best present I received over the holidays.

El-P and Killer Mike created another masterpiece with in-your-face flows and cutting beats that start at the beginning of the second track, “Talk to Me,” and don’t slow until the end of the album.

The first track, “Down,” sets up the album in a subtle yet fiery manner, preparing the listener for the upcoming heat. Throughout his verse, El-P warns the rest of the rap game: “You’re gonna need a bigger boat, boys, you’re in trouble/ Aye, gonna need a little hope, boys, on the double.”

The song that stands out the most is “Hey Kids,” featuring Danny Brown. The combination of RTJ and Brown has been long in the works, and it was worth the wait. The distinct styles of all three artists mesh perfectly, producing a loud, in-your-face track that bumps in the whip.

Another great cut is “A Report to The Shareholders: Kill Your Masters.” The duo explores American politics, touching on bombings overseas: “Can’t contain the disdain for y’all demons / You talk clean and bomb hospitals,” as well as the 2016 election, “Choose the lesser of the evil people, and the devil still gon’ win.”

With “Run the Jewels 3,” the rap industry has been put on notice. The duo joins Kendrick Lamar and few others as artists who can partner fantastic lyricism with sick flows; they’ll be at the forefront of rap and hip-hop for a long time.

Rating: 5 out of 5

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
