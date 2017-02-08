The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

  • Anyone interested in playing Varsity Co-Ed volleyball should meet in W120 on Feb. 10 during fifth or sixth lunch.

  • All gymnastics team candidates should meet in the cafeteria on Feb. 15 at 3:45 p.m.

  • Wanted: Student input for the redesigned library space. Stop by the library to fill out a survey.

  • Please see Ms. LeGrande if you have not filled out your cap and gown measurement form.

  • This week is Mental Illness Awareness Week. #StoptheStigma

  • Sources of Strength is selling hot chocolate in the school entrance for the next two weeks from 7:00 a.m. to 7:25 a.m.

  • Show appreciation for our counselors. Write a note on the celebration board this week!

  • Come to Mr. Herbert's room (A227) on Wednesday, Feb. 8 during fifth lunch. We will be calling Congress about political issues.

  • The dogs are coming! Visit the small gym this Friday during both lunches to play with the dogs.

  • Battle of the Bands is this Friday in the WAUD at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $5 and doors open at 6:30 p.m.

‘Do What Thou Wilt’ an Ab-Soul-ute classic

Artwork by Top Dawg Entertainment.

By Michael Gorman
February 8, 2017
Filed under Feature, Music

“Do What Thou Wilt” is Ab-Soul’s loud, abrasive and disorganized claim to the center-stage of modern hip-hop and rap. At surface level, it may seem as if he’s being wildly offensive, but after a deeper look into the lyrics, it’s clear Ab-Soul is thinking on a higher level.

Note-worthy lyrics fuel the album, and the project is a step up from his last work, “These Days,” released in 2014.

Throughout the album, Ab-Soul entertains listeners with clever lyrics, especially on “Huey Knew THEN”: “They speak highly of me when I raise my voice / I gotta shoot a free throw to make my point.”

On “Threatening Nature,” Ab-Soul uses a moody beat with mixed success to speak on topics such as feminism and religion: “And we don’t speak on sexism much as we really should / The black man could vote before the woman could / You singin’ hymns in church, I’m lookin’ for the her’s / In 66 books in the Bible, they ain’t let a lady say one word.”

Many longtime Soul fans wouldn’t expect a catchy song from the Compton rapper, but on “D.R.U.G.S,” he provides a juicy yet tortured hook featuring Mac Miller. Ab-Soul starts the song describing how much he loves his family and friends, but closes with “Last but not least, I love drugs.” The track highlights Soul’s ability to leave the listener pondering his lyrics–both satisfied and confused.

For the duration of the tape, Ab-Soul provides sweet flows, along with complex beats and themes. “Do What Thou Wilt” also overshadowed J. Cole’s lackluster album, which was released on the same day, solidifying Ab-Soul’s presence in the hip-hop world.

Rating: 4 out of 5

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
