‘Name a More Iconic Duo”
Across:
1. Classes in this area include Calculus and Algebra
5. Actress in “The Wrestler,” “My Cousin Vinny” and “Cyrus,” ____ Tomei
11. Famous sandwich spread duo __ and _
14. How many square units of space a shape occupies
15. Waxing gibbous and waning crescent are ____ of the moon
16. The John, the restroom
17. Duo that you leave for Santa Claus: ____ and _______
19. Noah’s boat
20. Sherlock Holmes character featured prominently in “A Scandal in Bohemia,” Irene ____
21. A hall you eat in
22. Blackbeard carried out her vengeance
23. Flotsam and Jetsam are this type of animal
25. Classic, yet delicious sandwich trio: ____
27. Dynamic duo of British sleuths
35. What famous people do on reddit
36. Croatian counterpart to “The Process” in Philly, ___ Saric
37. How you capture a bull
38. Create
40. The type of messages snapchat is replacing
42. Raw, genuine
43. “You are next in line for this activity,” if you were typing on 40 across
45. Christmas and Nerlens are both ____
47. Commodity management software developer, abbr.
48. Six ring Chicago duo, list the GOAT second
51. Pizza company that doesn’t cut corners
52. Slang term for an opioid
53. Dynamic duo counterpart to John Wall
55. Software spreadsheet producer
59. What you would call Iceland’s Euro cup win over England
63. A line of electricity
64. Comedy central duo behind “substitute teacher” and “East-West bowl”
66. Next year’s Super Bowl
67. Oldest member of the Ritz brothers comedy team
68. Agency behind the Apollo missions, abbr.
69. Energy saving light source, abbr.
70. Fly that carries sleeping sickness
71. ___ leches cake
Down:
1. Spanish mother, informally
2. Dry, with minimal precipitation
3. An unconscious giveaway in poker
4. “The Dream” for Houston
5. An organization that plans transportation policy in an urban area, abbr.
6. Northeast Indian kingdom
7. How you clean up leaves
8. Terror organization that claims itself as a worldwide caliphate
9. Also known as a teeter-totter
10. Donkey
11. You can’t grow ______ unless you bury a ___
12. Entered the world
13. For example, “What do you call a cow with no legs? Ground beef.”
18. “Rocky” spinoff starring Michael B. Jordan
22. To run away before your vows is to leave someone here
24. Test to enter law school, abbr.
26. Ravens telecast abbr.
27. Dramatize, hype
28. Someone from Muscat
29. 1980 Winter Olympics
30. Stadium, sports venue
31. 37th president of the United States
32. Lavished praise upon
33. Second largest metropolitan area in Japan
34. “Memento” and “Dark Knight” directors: the ____ brothers
39. Kick someone out of school
41. San Joaquín airport code
44. Crude teddy bear
46. Absorb liquid
49. Fictional books
50. Express regret for sins or crimes
53. Common sports homecoming ask: “Let’s have a ____ at homecoming?”
54. Fourth largest Great Lake
56. Australian lake spelled similarly to 54 down, but much smaller
57. Tech school in Alberta, Canada, abbr.
58. They go marching one by one
60. A way of cooking salmon
61. “Do it or ____”
62. Sri Lanka’s largest export
64. Kit’s counterpart
65. The letter “s” in Cyrillic script
