Groundhog Day 2017

By Justin Baker, Joey Squeri

Across: 1. Classes in this area include Calculus and Algebra 5. Actress in “The Wr... Read More »

By Ramsey

By Matthew Farr

This week has been full of noteworthy news in the U.S. and around the world. Here are ... Read More »

By Amy Nankin, Sam Shiffman, and Ben Levin

Hockey drops tight game against B-CC with playoff hopes on the edge; girls basketball outlasts Churchill in closest division game of the year; boys basketball struggles to garner any offense in loss to Churchill

Read More »

By Anna Gray

A former Maryland delegate and Prince George’s County councilman pleaded guilty to charges of bribery Jan 5. He faces up to 15 years in prison in addition to $340,000 in restitution.

Read More »

By Julie Rosenstein

Warm up music for all Whitman sports teams will experience a major change Feb. 1 after the administration decided to ban all songs with lyrics in response to an incident at a Damascus basketball game and the urging by MCPS that schools adopt this new policy.

Read More »

By Daniel Weber

The wrestling team (5–7) rolled over the Gaithersburg Trojans 63–12 but succumbed to the Springbrook Blue Devils 55–20 in last Saturday’s tri-meet.

Read More »

By Camille Caldera

When 10 Marylanders took their oaths of office for the 115th Congress Jan. 3, not a single woman stood among them. It was the first time Maryland has sent an all-male delegation to Congress since 1973.

Read More »

By Elisa McCartin and Natachi Onwuamaegbu

Tampons or food. Every month, some women in Ohio’s 35th district are forced to make the choice between feeding their families or taking care of themselves because of unfair taxes applied to feminine products.

Read More »

By Elea Levin

Bethesda is well-known for many things: a superior school system, close proximity to the nation’s capital and being rated the most attractive city in the U.S., according to the dating app Hinge. However, one thing that frequently goes unappreciated in Bethesda is the wide variety of inexpensive, convenient, high-quality restaurants available for families and students. The Black & White decided to spotlight some of the most popular local hotspots featuring four different types of food.

Read More »

By Matthew Farr

Trump announces ban on immigration from seven countries, causes outcry

Read More »