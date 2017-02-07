The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

  • Please see Ms. LeGrande if you have not filled out your cap and gown measurement form.

  • This week is Mental Illness Awareness Week. #StoptheStigma

  • Sources of Strength is selling hot chocolate in the school entrance for the next two weeks from 7:00 a.m. to 7:25 a.m.

  • Show appreciation for our counselors. Write a note on the celebration board this week!

  • Come to Mr. Herbert's room (A227) on Wednesday, Feb. 8 during fifth lunch. We will be calling Congress about political issues.

  • The dogs are coming! Visit the small gym this Friday during both lunches to play with the dogs.

  • Battle of the Bands is this Friday in the WAUD at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $5 and doors open at 6:30 p.m.

  • There will be a meeting after school Wednesday in A332 for the International Night Fashion Show meeting.

  • Anyone interested in Boy's Tennis should see Mr. Gohn in W107 on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. for more info.

  • All returning and potential new players should meet in the Main Gym on Feb. 7 at 2:30 P.M. for an info meeting.

Groundhog Day 2017

By Ramsey
February 7, 2017
Filed under Cartoons

Groundhog Day 2017