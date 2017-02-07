Groundhog Day 2017
February 7, 2017
Please see Ms. LeGrande if you have not filled out your cap and gown measurement form.
This week is Mental Illness Awareness Week. #StoptheStigma
Sources of Strength is selling hot chocolate in the school entrance for the next two weeks from 7:00 a.m. to 7:25 a.m.
Show appreciation for our counselors. Write a note on the celebration board this week!
Come to Mr. Herbert's room (A227) on Wednesday, Feb. 8 during fifth lunch. We will be calling Congress about political issues.
The dogs are coming! Visit the small gym this Friday during both lunches to play with the dogs.
Battle of the Bands is this Friday in the WAUD at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $5 and doors open at 6:30 p.m.
There will be a meeting after school Wednesday in A332 for the International Night Fashion Show meeting.
Anyone interested in Boy's Tennis should see Mr. Gohn in W107 on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. for more info.
All returning and potential new players should meet in the Main Gym on Feb. 7 at 2:30 P.M. for an info meeting.
