Weekly news round-up: 2/6

This week has been full of noteworthy news in the U.S. and around the world. Here are some of the top stories:

Trump appoints Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court Vacancy

This week’s top story was Donald Trump’s appointment of Neil Gorsuch of the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver to fill Antonin Scalia’s seat on the Supreme Court. Announced on Tuesday in primetime, President Trump praised Gorsuch’s legal mind and credentials. Gorsuch, 49, considers himself an “originalist,” meaning he tries to interpret the Constitution the way that the founders intended. He did his undergrad at Columbia, learned law at Harvard and spent time at Oxford before clerking for Supreme Court Justices Byron White and Anthony Kennedy. Several Democrats have voiced concern over the choice, saying he could jeopardise women’s rights and LGBTQ rights, and threatened to deploy the filibuster.

For more on the store: http://www.politico.com/story/2017/01/trump-gorsuch-supreme-court-234464

Immigration ban halted by court; DOJ appeals

Another big story this week happened when Judge James Robart of Seattle struck down President Trump’s executive order banning immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries. The Department of Homeland Security is moving to restore visas for those who were stranded, while the Department of Justice is attempting to appeal the verdict. Trump attacked Judge Robart on Twitter saying “The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!”

For more:

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-immigration-idUSKBN15K0AF

Romania backtracks on corruption decree after mass protests

Moving to Europe, where Romania is stopping a controversial decree which critics say shields politicians from persecution of corruption. The act was stopped after days of mass protests throughout the country.

For more:

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-38871667

Terror attack at Quebec mosque kills 6

Terror struck Quebec this week when six people were killed when Alexandre Bissonette entered a mosque and opened fire during an evening prayer service. Several others were injured in the attack. Bissonette is allegedly known for his support of anti-Muslim views and far right leaders such as France’s Marine Le Pen, as well as President Donald Trump. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau along with the Pope and several other world leaders have condemned the attack.

For more:

http://www.torontosun.com/2017/01/29/4-reported-dead-in-shooting-at-quebec-city-mosque