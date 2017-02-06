February 3 Sports Recap

Hockey drops tight game against B-CC with playoff hopes on the edge; girls basketball outlasts Churchill in closest division game of the year; boys basketball struggles to garner any offense in loss to Churchill

Graphic by Charlotte Alden.





Hockey

With BCC and Whitman fans alike spilling out of the stands at Cabin John ice rink, the attendance of the highly anticipated rivalry game between the Vikings (9–4–1) and the Barons (9–5–0) varsity hockey teams reached record-breaking levels for the Vikes on Friday with a final score of 5-3, a devastating loss for the Vikes.

After the Vikes beat the Barons earlier in the season with a 5–0 blowout, the Barons came back determined to overtake the Vikings on their senior night.

The game began with a six minute long 0–0 stalemate, but it was then broken by Senior Carter Hughes scoring the first goal of the game. The Barons responded quickly with a goal to close out the first period.

As tensions rose on the ice and the crowd roared on, the Vikings tirelessly attempted to come back in the game, only to be met by two key goals scored by the Barons.

A score of 3–1 illuminated on the scoreboard as the final period started up, and the Barons came out strong, scoring the first goal. Then they were matched by two Viking goals scored by Sam Dexter and Tyler Crist. With only 14 seconds remaining, the Barons scored one final goal on an empty net, closing out the game with a 5–3 loss for the Vikes.

The continuation of the season for the Vikings is to be determined. The possibility of playoffs is resting on the commissioner of the Maryland Student Hockey League based on statistics from the season.

Girls basketball

The girls basketball team (16–2) defeated the Churchill Bulldogs 60–51 Thursday behind a balanced scoring attack.

Three players had ten or more points including guard Abby Meyers, forward Carter Mcgloon and guard Isabel Manzano. The Vikes struggled to defend Churchill guard Coco Kuchins, who had 22 points in the game. However, they outlasted the Bulldogs in their closest division match of the year.

The Vikes’ next game is Tuesday against Richard Montgomery at 7:15 at home.

Boys basketball

The boys basketball team (12–4) fell 61–37 against the Churchill Bulldogs on Friday night, their worst defeat of the season.

The Vikes fell behind early in the contest, mustering four points in the first quarter and they trailed 15–27 at the half. While going 4–12 from the free-throw line, the team put up their lowest scoring output of the year.

No Vikings were able to reach double digit scoring for the first time this season, and guard Jack McClelland lead the team with 9 points.

The Vikings play next at home against Richard Montgomery on Tuesday at 5:30.