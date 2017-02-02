Skating on the canal: a winter tradition

Views: 34

Skating on the canal is a unique way of enjoying the ice, unmatched by traditional options in Bethesda and D.C. For many hockey players and canal-lovers, the experience is wildly different from the traditional ice rink experience.

For Whitman hockey alum Julian Robinson (‘16), the serenity of canal skating helps define the experience.

“Kids who play hockey in the D.C. area are so used to playing and practicing in the same rinks year round,” he said. “Besides the obvious natural beauty and surreal feeling of skating outside, the canal is unique because it is one of the few times kids my age can get to play in a truly recreational, love-of-the-game setting.”

Ben Barrett (‘16), a former Whitman hockey captain, said that the canal is an opportunity to connect with other hockey lovers and reconnect with old teammates and coaches.

“I love skating on the canal because it’s a great way to run into old friends and coaches who I’ve played hockey with,” Barrett said.

The canal is often buzzing with small pickup games. Senior Joseph Tseytlin appreciates this social aspect of the canal, he says.

“I love playing pickup games with other people on the canal,” he said. “A lot of people come out to the Brickyard lock and organize small ‘pond hockey’ games, sometimes even bringing real nets onto the canal.”

The consensus seems to be that there is one sure way to make the most of the frozen canal: bring friends. While there are often hockey games on the canal, all that’s necessary to enjoy the outdoor experience are basic skating skills.