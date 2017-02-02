Skating on the canal: a winter tradition
February 2, 2017
Views: 34
On a cool January morning, a light flurry touches down on the surface of the C&O canal as skaters brave the cold, whizzing along the surface of the frozen water, bundled in hockey jerseys, scarves and hats. Curious bystanders stop to admire the beauty of the scene, which looks more like something from winter in a remote wilderness rather than the suburbs of D.C.
These canal excursions have been a tradition of Whitman hockey players and other locals for years. To take part, all a person technically needs is skates, but the knowledge of how to approach skating on the canal safely is essential too.
The love of the game
Views: 34
Skating on the canal is a unique way of enjoying the ice, unmatched by traditional options in Bethesda and D.C. For many hockey players and canal-lovers, the experience is wildly different from the traditional ice rink experience.
For Whitman hockey alum Julian Robinson (‘16), the serenity of canal skating helps define the experience.
“Kids who play hockey in the D.C. area are so used to playing and practicing in the same rinks year round,” he said. “Besides the obvious natural beauty and surreal feeling of skating outside, the canal is unique because it is one of the few times kids my age can get to play in a truly recreational, love-of-the-game setting.”
Ben Barrett (‘16), a former Whitman hockey captain, said that the canal is an opportunity to connect with other hockey lovers and reconnect with old teammates and coaches.
“I love skating on the canal because it’s a great way to run into old friends and coaches who I’ve played hockey with,” Barrett said.
The canal is often buzzing with small pickup games. Senior Joseph Tseytlin appreciates this social aspect of the canal, he says.
“I love playing pickup games with other people on the canal,” he said. “A lot of people come out to the Brickyard lock and organize small ‘pond hockey’ games, sometimes even bringing real nets onto the canal.”
The consensus seems to be that there is one sure way to make the most of the frozen canal: bring friends. While there are often hockey games on the canal, all that’s necessary to enjoy the outdoor experience are basic skating skills.
Braving the cold
Views: 31
Skates crunch on the snow-dusted ice as the sun rises behind the trees in the background, and the frozen branches catch the light’s glimmer, refracting the sunrise through the flurry of snow that falls from the light grey sky. The canal skating experience captures all of the tranquility of skating up north, where skating on frozen ponds and lakes is a common winter tradition.
But in order to maximize this panoramic experience, skaters need to consider the conditions and time of day.
“We played some pickup hockey on a snow day with some tea
mmates in sub-zero weather and heavy snow,” Robinson said. “It transformed the typical C&O canal setting we’re so used to into something comparable to Minnesota or Canada.”
Barrett agreed that snowy conditions can make or break the fun of the skate, transforming a routine skate into a wintery trek.
“Last year, we went down to the canal right before that huge snowstorm and it was a blast skating on it as the snow started to fall and the storm rolled in,” he said.
This braving of the harsh winter weather early in the morning has earned Whitman skaters some well-deserved minutes of fame.
“[One memory] was sending a video to the D.C. snap story of a few friends and myself [on the canal] and making the cut,” Robinson said. “The 15 minutes of fame I felt were well-received.”
On thin ice: how to know it’s safe
Views: 31
While the canal is a fresh and fun way to make the most of winter, it can sometimes put the unaware skater on thin ice. Literally.
Knowing how to tell if the ice is safe is a key to having a safe and fun canal experience. The National Park Service states on its website that although it approves of skating on the canal, it does not check the ice conditions or supervise skaters. They recommend a minimum thickness of four inches, and list permitted skating areas on their website.
There’s nothing quite like skating on a fresh piece of natural ice.— senior Joseph Tseytlin
“I like to go to the canal at Brickyard and MacArthur, which is a pretty popular place,” Barrett said. “One thing I’ll look for is skate marks to see if anyone else has already skated on it. Most of the time you have to test the ice out by walking on the edges a little bit. It’s always weaker on the side closer to the road, so if you can support your weight there, then it’s usually good all the way across.”
The canal normally freezes sufficiently after three to four days of well-below freezing weather, so when planning an expedition, always check the weather for the days leading up to your venture, and bring a shovel to clear excess snow off the ice surface.
But if you are safe about it, the old-timey experience is an unforgettable one.
“I love getting up early in the morning to catch the best ice,” Tseytlin said. “There’s nothing quite like skating on a fresh piece of natural ice.”
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.