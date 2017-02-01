The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

January 28 Sports Recap

Wrestling splits tri-meet against Gaithersburg and Springbrook

Graphic by Charlotte Alden.

By Daniel Weber
February 1, 2017
Filed under Sports, Winter

Wrestling

The wrestling team (5–7) rolled over the Gaithersburg Trojans 63–12 but succumbed to the Springbrook Blue Devils 55–20 in last Saturday’s tri-meet.

The Vikings delivered an exceptional performance against the Trojans, but the young team continued their season-long struggle in close matches against the Blue Devils.

“All of our young wrestlers know almost everything there is to know at this point,” 126 lb Clark Boinis said. “With more match experiences, we will be more prepared to close out matches.”

The Vikings end the regular season on the road February 4 when they travel to face the B-CC Barons and the Walter Johnson Wildcats.

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
January 28 Sports Recap