Best of Bethesda: restaurants

Georgetown Bagelry offers a variety of sandwiches and snacks in addition to bagels. Its close proximity to Whitman and moderate prices makes it an easy and quick lunch option for students. Photo by Elea Levin.

Bethesda is well-known for many things: a superior school system, close proximity to the nation’s capital and being rated the most attractive city in the U.S., according to the dating app Hinge. However, one thing that frequently goes unappreciated in Bethesda is the wide variety of inexpensive, convenient, high-quality restaurants available for families and students. The Black & White decided to spotlight some of the most popular local hotspots featuring four different types of food.

Bagels: Georgetown Bagelry

Georgetown Bagelry, a frequent lunch destination for students, is famous for its high-quality bagels sold at reasonable prices. Offering a variety of fresh, hand-crafted bagels made on-site every morning, the eatery also serves sandwiches, baked goods and fresh squeezed orange juice, as well as other beverages. Additionally, it offers a range of deli meats, cheeses and spreads to go with any bagel or sandwich, setting the restaurant apart from other bagel shops.

Many students prefer Georgetown Bagelry over local competitors such as Bethesda Bagels and Einstein Bros due to its close proximity to Whitman and moderate prices.

“It’s just a really close, convenient place with cheap prices and nice bagels,” senior Niko Granados said.

Georgetown Bagelry is located in Kenwood Station off of River Road and is open for breakfast and lunch daily. Full store hours can be found on their website. http://georgetownbagelry.com

Sandwiches: Taylor Gourmet

Best known for their renowned hoagies, Taylor Gourmet has been providing customers in Downtown Bethesda with options ranging from salads and sandwiches, to full entrees since 2010. Taylor is famous for its urbanized, trendy atmosphere as well as natural ingredients and carefully-constructed dishes.

“The bread comes from Philly and all their ingredients are fresh and healthy,” sophomore Alyssa Kline said.

The striking, modern decor featured at all Taylor locations adds to the chic, trendy feel of the restaurant, making it a good option for customers who want an uptown restaurant experience at a lower price. The Bethesda location includes garage doors surrounding the restaurant and lamps encircled in large containers to add to the contemporary vibe.

“The set-up and decor definitely gives it an industrial feel,” Kline said.

Taylor Gourmet is located in Bethesda Row on Woodmont Avenue and their hours can be found on their website. http://taylorgourmet.com

Sushi: Yirasai

Kim’s Yirasai Sushi and Cafe is a longtime favorite of students given that it is located off River Road, making it an easy and quick lunch option that include a wide range of options at a low price. Although it’s a more casual than many of the popular Japanese restaurants in the area, the low-key atmosphere makes it a more enjoyable option for a casual lunch or late-night dinner.

Another aspect of Yirasai that students loveenjoy is that the wait staff frequently takes pictures of groups of friends eating at the restaurant, and with their permission, hangs them on the wall, creating a welcoming and friendly feel.

“It’s really nice that it’s a family oriented place that values their customer,” senior Juliet Burns said. “The fact that they take pictures of their customers really creates a sense of community.”

Yirasai is open for lunch and dinner daily and hours can be found on their website. http://www.yirasaisushi.com

Ice Cream: Sprinkles

Located just outside of Bethesda in Potomac Village, Sprinkles Ice Cream and Frozen Yogurt is a late night staple for students, due to its friendly atmosphere and wide selection of flavors. Serving everything from ice cream to donuts, the variety of options and high-quality desserts has made it a popular destination for high schoolers.

Additionally, Sprinkles is a perfect late night dessert stop for students after games and other school events because of its late hours.

“Its prices are cheap for homemade ice cream,” junior Mitch Fetcher said. “Their management is very kind, and it’s nice to support a local small business.”

Sprinkles is open until 10 p.m. daily, and until 11 p.m. on weekends. It’s about 10 minutes away from Whitman.