Weekly news round-up: 1/30

Trump announces ban on immigration from seven countries, causes outcry

This week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning immigration from Iraq, Iran, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Sudan and Somalia on a temporary basis. Immigration from Syria, including of refugees, has been banned until further notice. The order makes no distinction between immigrants and green card holders, though some administration officials appeared to walk back that point on the Sunday talk shows. The order has attracted controversy, with detractors claiming that it a Muslim ban, as all seven nations are Muslim-majority, and Christians will receive priority into the country.

The order created chaos at U.S. airports, with people from the listed countries detained on arrival and facing the threat of deportation. The deportations were stopped when a Federal judge stopped them.

This story is developing

For more: http://www.cbsnews.com/news/donald-trump-immigration-order-sows-chaos-at-airports-outrage-at-protests/

Navy SEAL dies in raid in Yemen

A U.S. special forces soldiers has died and four others are injured after a raid on Al-Qaeda terrorist targets in Yemen. The death marks the first death of a U.S. serviceman in the Trump administration. The action killed at least 30 people, reportedly including women and children, and at least a dozen Al-Qaeda officials, according to CBS. The action was carried out by SEAL team 6 with direct approval from the president, according to CBS. The action could signal an escalation against terrorist groups in the region.

For more: http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/29/politics/us-servicemember-killed-in-raid-on-al-qaeda-in-yemen/index.html