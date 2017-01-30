The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

  • If you are a new student in the business internship program, come to C131 at your assigned period to confirm your work site.

  • There will be a fundraiser at Ledo's Pizza on River Road Feb. 6. Mention "Whitman without Borders."

  • There will be meetings Jan. 31 in C331 during 5th lunch and C326 during 6th lunch for all intrested in a science internship.

  • There will be an interest meeting in D213 on Jan. 31 for a STEM trip to Costa Rica.

Filed under Media, Sports

Poms dances into first place after competition on Jan 28

January 30, 2017Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Views: 22

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Media

Winter sports photo gallery
Winter sports photo gallery
625: A Crossword Odyssey (Answers)
625: A Crossword Odyssey (Answers)
625: A Crossword Odyssey
625: A Crossword Odyssey
VIDEO: Inside Look at Ice Hockey
VIDEO: Inside Look at Ice Hockey
VIDEO: Author Paula Whyman Q&A
VIDEO: Author Paula Whyman Q&A

Other stories filed under Sports

January 27 Sports Recap
January 27 Sports Recap
January 26 Sports Recap
January 26 Sports Recap
January 25 Sports Recap
January 25 Sports Recap
January 23 Sports Recap
January 23 Sports Recap
January 21 Sports Recap
January 21 Sports Recap

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
Poms dances into first place after competition on Jan 28