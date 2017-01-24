January 21 Sports Recap

Wrestling splits tri-meet to put a halt to their winning streak; swim and dive holds off Wootton to capture close victory

Diver Caroline LaPlante performing a twist in the team's meet against Wootton. Photo by Tomas Castro. Diver Caroline LaPlante performing a twist in the team's meet against Wootton. Photo by Tomas Castro.





Wrestling

The wrestling team (4–5) defeated the Magruder Colonels 42–34 but lost to the Quince Orchard Cougars 57–20 at Saturday’s tri-meet, snapping the Vikings three match winning streak.



Although the match with the Cougars was not close, the team is proud of their performance against the Colonels.

“A lot of guys stepped up when they had to in order for us to beat Magruder,” 126 lb Clark Boinis said. “John Mackall wrestled a very good match and captivated the crowd with his comeback.”

The Vikings continue their homestand next Thursday when they take on the rival Churchill Bulldogs.

Swim and dive

The swim and dive team ousted the Wootton Patriots with a combined score of 196–146 Saturday.

While the girls one handily with a score of 109–62 the boys team narrowly won by a score of 87–84.

The Vikes next meet is this Wednesday against the BCC Barons.