January 20 Sports Recap

Hockey explodes past DC Stars with five goal third period

By Amy Nankin
January 24, 2017
Hockey

The hockey team (8–1–3) overtook the DC Stars (0–0–12) with an 8–2 victory Friday.

The squad started out strong with a goal scored by sophomore Tyler Crist in the first period, then into the second period the Vikings sunk two more but were matched by one goal by the Stars. The Vikings wrapped up the game with an explosive third period, scoring five goals and ending the game with an 8–2 lead.

Next, the Vikings take on the Quince Orchard Cougars Friday at 8:15.

January 20 Sports Recap