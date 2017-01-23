Winter sports photo gallery
The Manos Unidas Dodgeball Tournament willl be Monday, January 23 from 3-4 pm in the main gym.
The sign up sheet for Battle of the Bands is up now on the Whitman drama board. The event will be February 10th.
Senior ads are due January 20th! Visit yearbookforever.com to order your yearbook. Senior Ad help nights are this Tuesday-Thursday at 6:30 pm.
Visit Vike2Vike every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday during lunch in B124 for help in ALL subjects.
All seniors must pay senior dues. Pay online on the school store or in the main office.
