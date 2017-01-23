January 19 Sports Recap

Guard Abby Meyers goes up for a floater in the team's victory over WJ. Photo by Rachel Hazan. Guard Abby Meyers goes up for a floater in the team's victory over WJ. Photo by Rachel Hazan.





Girls basketball

The girls basketball team (12–1) crushed the Walter Johnson Wildcats 80–35 Thursday behind a dominant defensive performance.



The Vikes held the Wildcats to only one of their lowest point totals on the season, and jumped out to a 58–16 lead at the half. For the ninth time this season, guard Abby Meyers scored more than 20 points, having 25.

The Vikes’ next game is away Monday against Einstein at 7:15.

Boys basketball

The boys basketball team (10–2) picked up their third consecutive win after a 65–47 victory against the Walter Johnson Wildcats on Thursday.

The Vikes opened both halves in explosive fashion, with a 20–9 first quarter and 25–12 third quarter.

Guards Hannes Kogelnik and Joey Squeri pitched in a combined 20 points, as well as six of the team’s 13 three-pointers.

The Vikings play next at home against Einstein on Monday at 7:15.