January 19 Sports Recap

Guard Abby Meyers goes up for a floater in the team's victory over WJ. Photo by Rachel Hazan.

By Sam Shiffman and Ben Levin
January 23, 2017
Girls basketball

The girls basketball team (12–1) crushed the Walter Johnson Wildcats 80–35 Thursday behind a dominant defensive performance.

The Vikes held the Wildcats to only one of their lowest point totals on the season, and jumped out to a 58–16 lead at the half. For the ninth time this season, guard Abby Meyers scored more than 20 points, having 25.

The Vikes’ next game is away Monday against Einstein at 7:15.

Boys basketball

The boys basketball team (10–2) picked up their third consecutive win after a 65–47 victory against the Walter Johnson Wildcats on Thursday.

The Vikes opened both halves in explosive fashion, with a 20–9 first quarter and 25–12 third quarter.

Guards Hannes Kogelnik and Joey Squeri pitched in a combined 20 points, as well as six of the team’s 13 three-pointers.

The Vikings play next at home against Einstein on Monday at 7:15.

January 19 Sports Recap