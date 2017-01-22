Weekly news round-up: 1/22

Graphic by Charlotte Alden.





Filed under National, News, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Views: 2

It was a historic week for the nation and for news. Here are a few of the top stories from the past week:

Donald Trump sworn in as 45th President, begins passing executive orders

The biggest story this week was the swearing in of Donald J. Trump as the 45th President of the United States. In his inaugural speech, Trump vowed to end “American carnage” and to put “America first.” After his speech, the president moved to the White House, where he passed an executive order to “ease the regulatory burden” of the Affordable Care Act before signing the commissions for Defense Secretary James Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

For more on this story: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/01/20/us/politics/trump-executive-order-obamacare.html

Thousands descend on DC for Women’s March

On Saturday, hundreds of thousands of women and men descended on DC for the Women’s March on Washington. The event shattered expectations; around 500,000 people were in DC and the event had a permit for 200,000. Thousands more attended “sister marches” around the U.S. and around the world. Most of those events also had more people than they were expecting, with several marches having to turn the event into a stationary rally due to the number of people. The event was non-violent and no one was arrested.

For more on this story:

http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/millions-protest-at-womens-marches-across-us/ar-AAm5C4O?OCID=ansmsnnews11

White House Press Secretary claims inauguration largest attended, pictures say otherwise

On his first day on the job, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer raised a few eyebrows. He lashed out at the press for reporting that Donald Trump drew fewer people at his inauguration then Barack Obama. Spicer said “This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period.” While there is not a firm count on how many people attended the inauguration, data from Metrorail says that fewer people rode Metro to this inauguration than the previous two inaugurations and for the Women’s March the day after.

For more on this story: http://money.cnn.com/2017/01/21/media/sean-spicer-press-secretary-statement/index.html