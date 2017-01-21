The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

  • The Manos Unidas Dodgeball Tournament willl be Monday, January 23 from 3-4 pm in the main gym.

  • The sign up sheet for Battle of the Bands is up now on the Whitman drama board. The event will be February 10th.

  • Senior quote forms are due January 24th to the main office.

  • Auditions for International Night will be held from Tuesday to Thursday after school in A332.

  • The next SAT test is this Saturday (1/21). Bring your ID, pencils, and a calculator. Testing starts at 7:45 AM.

  • See Mrs. Moyo in the Media Center to sign up for free video production/graphic design classes for next week.

  • Senior ads are due January 20th! Visit yearbookforever.com to order your yearbook. Senior Ad help nights are this Tuesday-Thursday at 6:30 pm.

  • Visit Vike2Vike every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday during lunch in B124 for help in ALL subjects.

  • All seniors must pay senior dues. Pay online on the school store or in the main office.

January 18 Sports Recap

Wrestling dominates RM 66–9 to garner third consecutive victory

By Daniel Weber
January 21, 2017
Filed under Sports, Winter

Wrestling

The wrestling team (3–4) trounced the Richard Montgomery Rockets 66–9 Wednesday as the Vikings’ recent success continued with a third straight victory.

After having multiple weeks to prepare for this matchup, nearly all of the Vikings wrestlers came out of their matches with wins.

“We hadn’t had a meet in several weeks, so the team was well rested,” 126 lb Clark Boinis said. “We had a lot of time to work on learning moves and getting better.”

The Vikings look to carry their momentum to the tri-meet with the Magruder Colonels and the Quince Orchard Cougars on Saturday.

