January 18 Sports Recap

Wrestling dominates RM 66–9 to garner third consecutive victory





Wrestling

The wrestling team (3–4) trounced the Richard Montgomery Rockets 66–9 Wednesday as the Vikings’ recent success continued with a third straight victory.



After having multiple weeks to prepare for this matchup, nearly all of the Vikings wrestlers came out of their matches with wins.

“We hadn’t had a meet in several weeks, so the team was well rested,” 126 lb Clark Boinis said. “We had a lot of time to work on learning moves and getting better.”

The Vikings look to carry their momentum to the tri-meet with the Magruder Colonels and the Quince Orchard Cougars on Saturday.