The Women’s March on Washington: what you need to know

Photo courtesy Stacy Small-Lorenz.

Photo courtesy Stacy Small-Lorenz.

By Abbi Audas
January 20, 2017
Filed under Feature

Women from around the world are traveling to D.C. this week, but many of them aren’t here to watch President-elect Trump’s inauguration. Instead, they’re uniting to support a sweeping progressive platform which advocates for women’s rights, tolerance and environmental protections, according to the Women’s March website.

Many students are planning on participating in the Women’s March on Washington (WMW)  Saturday Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. The march begins at Independence Avenue and Third Street SW and will end in front of the White House. The march is estimated to draw over 200,000 participants from all over the world. People who cannot make it to DC will march in various locations around the world according to the WMW website.  

State march organizers are acting as liaisons to communicate with people planning to march from their state. Stacey Small-Lorenz, a Maryland organizer, is communicating with the national organizers of the march to collect information and share it with local women planning to march.

“We have built friendships and bridges,” Small-Lorenz said. “I want to encourage women to come out and be empowered to think about what social injustice means to them.”

With the vast amount of people participating, the WMW’s organizers have provided information on their website to ensure people are prepared for the protest.

What to bring  

The predicted forecast of around 50 degrees will lighten people’s clothing, though a coat is still suggested. People should also make sure their phones are fully charged before the march, and bring a portable charger and contact information in case of any personal emergencies, Small-Lorenz said.

For safety purposes, supporters are only allowed to bring clear bags or small purses, specific dimensions can be found on the march’s website.

Transportation  

Because many streets will be closed, the organization recommends using public transit like the DC metro to get to Independence Ave.  

Biking into the city is another option, but riding isn’t allowed during the march.

Volunteer and spread the word

WMW’s views that women’s rights are humans rights are outlined in the march’s vision statement. Whitman students will join with countless others in the march using the hashtag #whywemarch.

“The march will give everyone a chance to fight for what they believe in, stand up for themselves,” junior Jeylan Ulusan said. “This march will remind everyone that we’ve come so far, and we will continue to go further, together.”

