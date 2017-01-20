An open letter thanking Obama on his last day in office

Views: 10

Meanwhile, we traveled to many of the same places, and our experiences in those places transformed who we are today. We went to Robben Island and felt the pain of South African apartheid, a torturing memory for a beautiful, rainbow nation trying to establish itself as a fruitful democracy, just like us. We went to Beijing, and immersed ourselves in the culture of the economic superpower of the future. We learned from those raised in environments different from our own, and embraced what we had in common. We gained perspective, and learned to keep things in perspective, and above all, made friends that may well last a lifetime.

It was in that moment of sheer dejection, frustration and fear that I understood the magnitude of your policy

Perhaps one of the biggest perspective-providing moments of the last eight years was not when I was abroad, but at home—in your old home. It was the moment I felt most affected by your policies—if not directly but indirectly. It was during my first week of college. College in your city, Chicago, and your neighborhood, Hyde Park, and your wife’s hospital, University of Chicago Hospitals. I lay in a hospital bed on the first Friday night of my college career, struggling with a Type I diabetes diagnosis I had only learned of earlier in the morning. Since then, I’ve learned to live with the disease, and most of the people I meet these days have no idea what transpired two autumns ago. It wasn’t until last week, when I went to the pharmacy and left empty-handed after being told for the first time in my life that insurance couldn’t pay for my prescription, that my eyes were opened to something a lot of us want to ignore. It was ultimately a mistake, but for those few days immediately following, I felt the immense burden of someone without access to healthcare—healthcare that you helped people have better access to, and that this new “president” has promised to eliminate. It was in that moment of sheer dejection, frustration and fear that I understood the magnitude of your policy.

