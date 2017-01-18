The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

  • Come to A-223 on Wenesday during 6th lunch to hear a speech by Paul Mandell about life as a CEO. Food will be provided.

  • Auditions for International Night will be held from Tuesday to Thursday after school in A332.

  • The next SAT test is this Saturday (1/21). Bring your ID, pencils, and a calculator. Testing starts at 7:45 AM.

  • See Mrs. Moyo in the Media Center to sign up for free video production/graphic design classes for next week.

  • Nomination forms for 2017-2018 SMOB can be found in B-311.

  • Senior ads are due January 20th! Visit yearbookforever.com to order your yearbook. Senior Ad help nights are this Tuesday-Thursday at 6:30 pm.

  • Visit Vike2Vike every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday during lunch in B124 for help in ALL subjects.

  • All seniors must pay senior dues. Pay online on the school store or in the main office.

2017-2018 school calendar finalized; concern arise over shorter spring break

Calendar by Charlotte Alden.

Calendar by Charlotte Alden.

By Andie Silverman
January 18, 2017
Filed under News, School

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Views: 36

The BOE finalized the 2017-2018 school year calendar Dec. 13: composed of 182 days, the year will run from Sept. 5 until June 14.

The calendar allows for 182 days of school as per required by the state while still accounting for holidays and snow days. This later start date will have rippling effects for the makeup of the rest of the calendar and will lead to a shorter spring break, according to BOE president Michael Durso.  

Governor Larry Hogan’s executive order requiring the post Labor Day start date was adopted after several attempts to avoid its implementation.

The BOE didn’t want to remove religious holidays, so shortening spring break was the only solution they felt possible, according to Durso. Spring break now only spans five days and includes instructional days that could become school days if schools are closed for multiple snow days.

With respect to weather cancellations, the 2017-2018 calendar has only two snow days built in, as opposed to this year’s four. Extra cancellations will result in shortening spring break more rather than adding on more days in June.

Some students believe the shorter break will prevent forgetting important material.

“Shorter breaks and longer summer is better because taking nearly two weeks off during the school year can only make you forget what you learned,” Junior Luka Kosanovic said. “Especially when school picks up very fast again after spring and winter break.”

Other students are against the change.

“[The later date] doesn’t give as much time between long stretches of school,” sophomore Daniel Harris said. “Consistent breaks are better than a few long ones in terms of catching up on work and decreasing.”

While reactions remain mixed, Durso made clear that the adjustments to the calendar were widely out of the BOE’s hands.

“[I felt that it was] unnecessary interference at the local level,” he said. “But we want to be careful to not upset the government due to the fact that they have control of many financial components. He has the upper hand on this.”

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




  • 2017-2018 school calendar finalized; concern arise over shorter spring break

    News

    Seniors attend alumni college life assembly

  • 2017-2018 school calendar finalized; concern arise over shorter spring break

    Local

    Former BCC teacher convicted on sex abuse charges

  • 2017-2018 school calendar finalized; concern arise over shorter spring break

    National

    Weekly news round-up: 1/16

  • 2017-2018 school calendar finalized; concern arise over shorter spring break

    News

    Driver sentenced to 12 years in prison after fatal crash on River Road

  • 2017-2018 school calendar finalized; concern arise over shorter spring break

    News

    MCPS scores C on school food health evaluation

  • 2017-2018 school calendar finalized; concern arise over shorter spring break

    News

    Superintendent proposes 2017-18 school year budget aimed at promoting equity

  • 2017-2018 school calendar finalized; concern arise over shorter spring break

    News

    SGA announces 2017 charity weeks

  • 2017-2018 school calendar finalized; concern arise over shorter spring break

    News

    Weekly news round-up: 1/8

  • 2017-2018 school calendar finalized; concern arise over shorter spring break

    Local

    Regal closes: building to make room for Purple Line

  • 2017-2018 school calendar finalized; concern arise over shorter spring break

    News

    Embracing transgender equality, Whitman installs two gender neutral bathrooms

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
2017-2018 school calendar finalized; concern arise over shorter spring break