Seniors attend alumni college life assembly

Seniors learned about life after Whitman from panel members Matt DeMember (Linganore High ‘16), Medha Swaminathan (‘15), Daniel Levine (‘13), Jessica Rebarber (‘13), and Kimmy Hudock (‘05). Photo by Tomas Castro.

By Jennah Haque
January 18, 2017
Seniors attended a student organized assembly Jan. 11 to learn about life after Whitman.

Senior Leah Rebarber coordinated the event to offer advice and words of wisdom to seniors generally surrounding college.

“I know that we get a lot of information about the academics at college but I thought it would help benefit seniors to get to discuss other topics that we don’t discuss as much,” Rebarber said.  “I thought having alumni come to Whitman would be helpful since they can discuss their experiences and they are more relatable.”

Moderated by student body president Ari Gutman, the assembly featured five alumni: Matt DeMember (Linganore High ‘16), Medha Swaminathan (‘15), Daniel Levine (‘13), Jessica Rebarber (‘13), and Kimmy Hudock (‘05). Gutman opened the panel asking about  overall academic concerns, like rigor and independence from parents. Swaminathan assuaged many students’ fears of too much college competition.

“The student community around learning and academics is really strong,” she said. “I get to deal with bigger questions like what I want to do or who I want to be instead of how do I get ahead.”

However, the panel wasn’t afraid to tackle taboo topics too. Jessica Rebarber commented on ramifications regarding sexual assault; Levine shed light on the frat scene; and Hudock opened up about her academic probation as a result of  over-drinking.

Senior Maya Chen really admired the speakers’ vulnerability and willingness to share their unabridged college experiences, she said.

“I thought it was really interesting having former students speak to us so candidly,” Chen said.  “That doesn’t seem to happen a lot during these assemblies.”

The panel paired the heavier subjects with lighter ones, like a video comparing asking for consent to asking someone if they’d like a cup of tea. Leah Rebarber thought the overall event ran smoothly, she said.

“I was very happy with the outcome. I hope that the seniors found it helpful and left feeling better about college.”

