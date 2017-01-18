The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

January 17 Sports Recap

Boys and girls basketball obliterate Wheaton with dominant first half

Forward CK Koumbourlis attacks the basket in the second half of a lopsided victory against Wheaton. Photo by Rachel Hazan.

By Ben Levin and Sam Shiffman
January 18, 2017
Winter

Boys basketball

The boys basketball team (9–2) crushed the Wheaton Knights 65–38 on Tuesday night, keeping their perfect home record (5–0) intact.

The Vikings cruised from the starting tip off, leading 21–8 after the first quarter. With a decisive 56–27 lead after the third quarter, the Viking reserves were able to clean up the game, as a season-high 12 Vikes scored in the contest.

Guard Alex Sanson lead the team with 13 points, and guard Hannes Kogelnik pitched in 9 points on three three-pointers.

The Vikes play at Walter Johnson against the Wildcats on Thursday at 7:15.

Girls basketball

The girls basketball team (10–1) annihilated the Wheaton Knights 96–9 Tuesday in their highest scoring game of the season.

The Vikes shut down the Knights’ offense, holding them to four points entering the fourth quarter. The squad pressed the Knights throughout the game which forced multiple turnovers.

The team also made a season-high 13 three pointers, including six from guard Elyse Lowet who finished with 24 points in the game.

The team’s next game is on Thursday against the Walter Johnson Wildcats at home at 7:15.

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
January 17 Sports Recap