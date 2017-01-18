625: A Crossword Odyssey





Filed under Crossword

“625: A Crossword Odyssey”

By Justin Baker and Joey Squeri

DOWN:

1. Sacred object often associated with spirits or animism

2. A musical with no spoken dialogue

3. Steinbeck novel set in the Salinas Valley

4. Poetry competition

5. Make amends for

6. “Put it on my ___”

7. ___ love, ___ life

8. Manager, abbr.

9. UN division that oversees labor rights, abbr.

10. Basketball position typically associated with “big men”

11. Actor known for his role in Parks and Rec

12. What you do with an oar

13. “You know what it is: black and ______”

14. To intensify

15. Exclamation of grief or disappointment

16. Reckless, impulsive

17. The science guy

18. Colorful variety of parrot

19. When a textbook has many writers beyond the first

20. Open pavilion often found in Buddhist temples; also the name of a DC Thai restaurant

21. Hot, dry, having little rain

33. “A long time __ in a galaxy far, far away”

35. Chemistry rule for valence electrons

37. Many female sheep

38. Disease that threatened China in the early 2000s, abbr.

41. One should drive under the speed ____

42. Top English soccer league, abbr.

43. How to express amusement in an internet conversation, abbr.

45. Beverage conglomerate that creates Brisk, Mountain Dew and the titular Cola

47. Consumed food

49. Protective material placed in front of a door on which one wipes their shoes

51. 2000 lbs

52. A long-handled box for carrying bricks

53. Evidence proving someone was elsewhere while a crime occurred

54. Mrs. Havisham’s house in Great Expectations

55. ESPN play-by-play sportscaster Dave _____

56. Mucus

57. German midfielder who has played for Bayern and Madrid, ____ Kroos

58. 95-story London skyscraper

60. Feeling blue or down is to be ___

61. Pattern on many flannels

66. HP’s liquid gold

67. Chinese principal of the universe associated with darkness and the earth

69. Rate that you expend energy at rest, abbr.

71. Female chicken

72. Having two aspects

73. How many houses of legislature Iran has

75. Predatory fish whose skeleton is composed of cartilage

77. Walkway between seats

79. Famous surrealist

80. A musical group of two people

82. Lou Gehrig’s Disease, abbr.

83. “Spiderman” creator Stan ___

84. Bert’s counterpart on “Sesame St.”

88. “Black Beatles” musician __ Sremmurd

89. Skateboarding trick where the rider and their board are both airborne without use of hands

91. What you can do by lying in the sun

92. Moist

93. Cassius Clay’s adopted surname

94. Business structure combining aspects of partnerships and corporations, abbr.

95. Places of worship in A Song of Ice and Fire

96. The degree you get from business school, abbr.

97. Inquire

98. Where a pig lives

99. What BP spilled

100. “Watch me whip, now watch me __ __”

102. Bookstore: “Politics and _____”

103. Put down

104. Florida city in Northern Florida

105. Wrath, anger

107. Rotations per minute, abbr.

110. The police are its long arm

111. Group promoting worldwide water access, abbr.

113. Challenge someone to do something

114. Danny Brown’s October 2013 album

117. The Romanovs

118. How you test for cervical cancer: ___ smear

119. Daughters of Zeus presiding over the arts and sciences

120. Possessing many years

121. Bug spray company

122. In a state of doing nothing

123. Beetle Bailey’s abusive superior

124. Ostrich relative

126. Chess rating system

127. Chinese dynasty following the Zhou

129. Harding administration’s famous scandal

130. Frozen princess with ice powers

131. Public disturbance typically characterized by group violence and destruction of public property

133. To ____ is to figure out how to do something

135. Medical research center in Bethesda, abbr.

137. Yellow citrus fruit

141. International organization focusing on sustainability reporting, abbr.

142. Noah put two kinds of each animal on this in the Bible

143. Situation in which two runners appear to be exactly even when they cross the finish

145. Yiddish phrase expressing exasperation

146. School cop official title, abbr.

147. A public broadcast of information for everyone’s benefit, abbr.

149. Obtain or secure

150. City that is at war with Greece in the Odyssey

152. To court someone is to ___ them

153. To sum two numbers is to __

157. Finally

159. 2014 Pac-12 champions

160. Light shade of brown

161. A Passover dinner

163. Go Quickly! Make ___!

165. Scombrid fish prized in sport fishing

167. Cloud-based analytics start up

168. A person who operates something

169. Fleetwood Mac song from the Tusk album that got Stevie Nicks sued

170. When a hot beverage is served cold instead of warm

171. Harry Potter journalist ___ Skeeter

172. Black & White feature writer ____ Levin

173. A large amount

176. Sudan president ____ al-Bashir wanted by the ICC for crimes against humanity

178. A high European mountain

180. If you were to spell out the sound of the letter “D”

182. Avenue, abbr.

183. Greek tragedy later used in Freud’s theories: Oedipus ___

184. Psychometric theory also known as Latent Trait Theory, abbr.

185. ΣΔΤ sorority’s English letter abbreviation

ACROSS:

1. Fingers of the feet

5. The type of bomb Truman chose to drop

11. Force open

14. Deserve something

18. Elevated area of land with flat top

22. Gemstone form of Silica

23. What your headphones do when you set them down

24. Fish eggs

25. Kill, defeat

26. Test to get into a college in Australia, abbr.

27. Tape manufacturer

28. Fairy King in A Midsummer Night’s Dream

29. Tool used for piercing holes

30. What you put things in when not using them

31. Slang form of California

32. AP Lit and Honors US History teacher

34. A small child

36. What you use to walk a dog

38. Varieties include Caesar, Cobb, Kale and Chicken

39. CCP leader responsible for the Great Leap Forward

40. Type of pen

42. Someone who will become president soon is the President-____

44. Nocturnal bird of prey

45. A dog’s foot

46. NYC toy store ___ Schwarz

48. Former Mexican economic policy: ______ substitution

50. Go-to conversation topic when among unfamiliar people

53. Egyptian snake

56. A written instruction to ignore an edit on a paper

58. Not large

59. Technical term for a sixth sense, abbr.

62. When one responds to injustice with injustice, one _____ to the enemy’s level

63. LA Angels baseball team, abbr.

64. A mass of tissue

65. When you successfully strike a baseball and get on base

66. Boot-shaped country

68. They justify the means

69. Very small pieces

70. “___ ring to rule them all”

71. Accessory for the head

72. The leader of a mafia

74. A raised platform

76. Shakespeare writes in ____ pentameter

78. Dating app

80. The act of scoring by placing the ball through the hoop rather than shooting

81. Breathe in

85. Someone from Ireland is ____

86. Used at the end of a list

87. Country bordering Qatar, abbr.

88. Musician ___ Stewart

90. Notifications

92. Trump wants one of these

95. Latin name for the sun

96. Spanish word for “bad”

97. Soccer club that Ozil plays for

98. Male offspring

101. Math term for an oval

104. The Washington monument is this type of Egyptian structure

106. Property that causes an object to stay in motion

108. An involuntary habit

109. A re-creation

112. To bother is to ___

113. Female deer

115. Our feeder middle school

116. Canadian capital

117. What you drive a golf ball off of

118. Buddy, friend

119. Female parent

121. Moves upwards

125. Low or hollow places

127. Solid

128. English province in Northern Ireland

132. What covers your teeth

134. Whitman principal ____ Goodwin

136. Large primate

137. Psychedelic drug, abbr.

138. Biblical prophet and high priest. Also one of the crossword creator’s middle names

139. Country bordering Ecuador, Colombia, Bolivia, Chile and Brazil

140. Expression of surprise

144. A hunter in Greek mythology

146. Perceive

147. Texas city El ___

148. Crew training machine

149. Another term for the top floor or attic

151. Bashful

152. Heats

154. Past tense verb form of “to spit”

155. High speed data coverage outside of wifi, abbr.

156. Native American tribe in North Dakota

158. The set of spiritual folkways developed from the African diaspora

160. Underlying natural order of the universe described by Laozi

161. An act that violates religious commands

162. A single point of ink

163. King of Judea during the events of the New testament

164. Rap group from Compton

166. Texas Christian University, abbr.

169. What a policeman uses to signal that they want you to pull over

172. Ethanol is ____ alcohol

174. A term of agreement often used in group voting

175. An electrode through which current flows into a polarized electric device

177. The opposite of a base

178. Used to treat a sunburn

179. Advertisements, abbr.

181. Tacky, gaudy

186. When you add additional things, you add ___ to the total

187. A network of blood vessels

188. Creator of the HBO series “Girls” ____ Dunham

189. A group of tennis games

190. To do more than is necessary

191. Alternate Latin name for cupid

192. The sixth month of the year on the Hebrew calendar

193. Not the present or future

194. Informal way of referring to a t-shirt

195. To be beside something is to be ____ __ it

196. An approach to web design that considers the size of the viewer’s screen, abbr.