January 13 Sports Recap

Hockey

The Vikings hockey team (7–1–3) fell to the Churchill Bulldogs (10–1–0) in a tough 4–1 loss.

Earlier in the season, the Vikings tied the Bulldogs in a 4–4 score, but in this game the Vikings fell short.

The game started out at a stagnate, with the first period ending in a 0–0 tie. Into the second period, the Vikings held the only goal as scored by sophomore Tyler Crist. Although the Vikings had the lead, the Bulldogs had an explosive third period scoring four goals and cementing their win.

Next, the Vikings take on the DC Stars at 9:15 Friday.

Girls basketball

The girls basketball team (10–1) defeated the Wootton Patriots 52–31 Friday behind a balanced scoring attack.

While the Vikes were again lead by guard Abby Meyers with 18 points, forward Carter Mcgloon and guard Sophia Tompkins also contributed, having season-highs of 13 and 10 points respectively. The squad took control of the game early on, taking a 24–12 lead into the half and kept the Patriots to their lowest points total of the season.

The team’s next game is away on Tuesday against the Wheaton Knights at 7:15.

Boys basketball

The boys basketball team (8–2) squeaked by the Wootton Patriots 60–57.

Next, they host the Wheaton Knights at 7:15.