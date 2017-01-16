Driver sentenced to 12 years in prison after fatal crash on River Road

The driver who killed three members of a Whitman family in a car accident was sentenced to 12 years in prison, 5 years of probation, and 150 hours of community service by the Montgomery County Circuit Court according to a Dec. 9 Bethesda Magazine article.



Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy’s office prosecuted Atakoglu.

On the night of Feb. 27, 2016, Atakoglu was driving about 100 mph when he collided with the side of a Whitman family’s vehicle as it crossed River Road, making a left onto Pyle Road. On Dec. 9, Ogulcan Atakoglu pleaded guilty to three counts of vehicular manslaughter, according to the Bethesda Magazine article.

When determining an appropriate sentence, the State’s Attorney’s Public Affairs Director, Ramon Korionoff says lawyers look at a variety of factors.

“We look at a defendant’s prior history, the nature of the offense, the likelihood of rehabilitation and work on sentencing guidelines as mandated by the state commission on guidelines,” Korionoff said.

Atakoglu will be eligible to apply for release on parole three years from now, after serving only a quarter of his sentence.

Korionoff hopes that the sentencing will deter other drivers from speeding in the future.

“Hopefully, people understand the gravity of this situation and really don’t speed in a grossly negligent manner,” Korionoff said.

Junior Madison Holt thinks that along with the time he serves in prison, Atakoglu should have to pay a fine.

“I do think he should do time, of course,” Holt said. “But I feel like for the rest of his life, a percentage of his income should go to support Helena [the lone survivor from the car that was hit] or education on aggressive driving.”

Both the lawyers and members of the community hope to try to support the Whitman family after this tragedy.

“Hopefully the community can begin to heal and help the young survivor grow up in as normal an environment as possible,” Korionoff said.