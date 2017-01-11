The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

January 10 Sports Recap

Girls basketball obliterates RM behind Meyers’ 34; boys basketball falters late against fast-paced RM

Guard Alex Sanson soars across the baseline late in the second half against RM. Sanson noticed 11 points in the game. Photo by Tomas Castro.

Guard Alex Sanson soars across the baseline late in the second half against RM. Sanson noticed 11 points in the game. Photo by Tomas Castro.

By Ben Levin and Sam Shiffman
January 11, 2017
Filed under Sports, Winter

Boys basketball

The boys basketball team (7–2) fell 55–65 to the Richard Montgomery Rockets on Tuesday, bringing their four game winning streak to a halt.

The Vikes held it close in the first half, in part due to a second quarter buzzer beater by guard Alex Sanson off of a friendly bounce, making the score 27–24 at the half. However, they quickly fell behind after being outscored 7–21 in the third quarter.

Guard Joey Squeri lead the team with 22 points, his highest scoring output of the season.

The Vikings hope to keep their perfect record at home (3–0) intact against Wootton on Friday night at 7:15.

Girls basketball

The girls basketball team (9–1) dominated the Richard Montgomery Rockets 61–29 behind a dominant performance from guard Abby Meyers.

Abby Meyers suffered an ankle injury in warmups before the team’s previous game against Churchill on Friday. However, the injury had little effect on her as she finished with her second highest points total this season.

In addition to Abby Meyers, guards Elizabeth Holden and Elyse Lowet both had five points. The Vikes also dominated the game defensively, holding the Rockets to their lowest points total of the season.

The Vikes’ next game is Friday against Wootton at 5:00 at home.

