January 6 Sports Recap

Girls and boys basketball both take down Churchill by double digits; Hockey suffers tough loss to a powerhouse Wootton team





Filed under Sports, Winter

Girls basketball

The girls basketball team (8–1) defeated the Churchill Bulldogs 65–42, despite a slow start offensively.



The Vikes struggled early on and only led the Bulldogs by one at the end of the first quarter. However, behind the play of guard Abby Meyers and forward Livy Meyers, the Vikes took control of the game in the second and third quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs 43–12. Abby Meyers had 23 points which was her sixth game with 20 points or more this season.

The squad’s next game is Tuesday against the Richard Montgomery Rockets at Richard Montgomery.

Boys basketball

The boys basketball team (7–2) took down the Churchill Bulldogs 50–36.

The team’s next game is against the Richard Montgomery Rockets at Richard Montgomery.

Hockey

The Viking hockey team (7–1–2) fell to the Wootton Patriots (8–0–2) in a devastating 8–4 loss.

This was the second time the Vikings have lost to the Patriots, while the first was in the season opener which ended with a score of 3–7.

“Forwards Sam Dexter and Joey Schaefer and defenseman Tiger Bjornland were all out with injury which was very crucial in the result,” goalie Brendan Daly said. “We know we’re better than this team, it’s just a matter of getting everyone healthy and playing.”

Although they were missing a few key players, the Vikings still put up a tough fight against the Patriots.

Next, the Vikings take on the Churchill Bulldogs on Friday.