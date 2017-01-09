County Executive holds event honoring county Olympians

Nee, Conger, and Ledecky (Left to Right) with Montgomery County President Robert Berliner (Right) and County Executive Ike Leggett (Right). Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Office of Public Information.





While training for the Olympics, athletes dream of competing against the world’s best and winning medals for their country. While these athletes compete for their country, people back in their hometowns take special interest, as their success holds localized meaning.



County Executive Ike Leggett held an event at the Silver Spring Civic Center Dec. 19 to recognize the success of four Montgomery County Olympians for their accomplishments.

Leggett began organizing the event after the Rio games, but was unable to hold it sooner due to the athletes’ returns to school and other commitments. However, Leggett believed in the importance of recognizing the Olympian’s achievements.

“Immediately following the [Olympics], the athletes had to return to college and other scheduled obligations so there was not time to do a hometown celebration,” Public Information Officer Judy Stiles said. “This is a special night because it gives the athletes an opportunity to celebrate in a place they grew up in.”

The four athletes recognized were canoeist Ashley Nee, swimmer Jack Conger, swimmer Katie Ledecky and wrestler Helen Maroulis, who could not be in attendance for the event. Following a quick introduction by Leggett, each athlete gave a short speech to attendees.

Nee, a Northwood graduate who earned a bronze medal in Rio, took the time to recognize those who helped her to make it to Rio.

“I finally achieved my Olympic dreams after 17 years of unwavering support from family and friends,” Nee said. “For me, that means every single one of the county’s residents. Eighty-five percent of my funds that got me to Rio came from resident donations.”

Conger, who graduated from Good Counsel and earned a gold medal through his contribution in the men’s 4×200 relay, thanked his club swim team from the area and recognized that his Olympic dreams are not over by any means.

“Going to Rio made me realize how badly I want to make it to Tokyo, and to keep moving forward towards my dreams,” Conger said.

Ledecky, a Stone Ridge graduate, won an astounding four gold medals and one silver medal during the games, breaking numerous world records in the process. During her speech, Ledecky took the time to speak for the rest of her fellow Olympians on the rallying effect that support from fans back home lent to the athletes during their stay in Rio.

“I can’t even describe the amount of support we all received while we were in Rio,” Ledecky said. “That’s what keeps us going every day in practice, when we’re down in Rio, in a foreign country in the Olympic village, with just our team. We don’t get to see our families much and we don’t get to interact with other people except the athletes, and that’s fun, but it’s also extremely meaningful when we see those messages from back home.”

Following speeches by the athletes, Leggett presented declarations from the County Council recognizing athletes for their efforts, as well as an envelope full of fan mail from county residents.

Lee Bachu, Chairperson of the Maryland Commission for Women, also announced that Ledecky and Maroulis will be inducted in the Maryland Women’s Hall of Fame in March.

After the county officials presented their honors and ended the event, the athletes took pictures with young fans in the audience.

Reflecting on the event, Leggett stressed the importance of encouraging the enthusiasm of young children in attendance, and noted the success in that department.

“I think we did a fantastic job,” he said. “It was more important for the kids and young people to see this, and we arranged for them to take a number of photographs. To see the enthusiasm, I think it went very well, and it will hopefully have some future Olympians come out of this as well.”