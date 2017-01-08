Weekly news round-up: 1/8

Graphic by Charlotte Alden.





Filed under News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Views: 24

Report on Russian hacking released

The CIA, NSA and various other intelligence agencies have released a report detailing Russian hacking in this past election cycle. The report says that Russian President Vladimir Putin directly ordered “covert intelligence operations” and “overt propaganda” to disparage voters from voting for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. President-elect Donald Trump, who has previously questioned the intelligence community’s findings, was briefed by the heads of the FBI, CIA and NSA this week at Trump Tower. Trump now acknowledges that Russia may be complicit to the hacks, but believes they had “no effect” on the outcome of the election.

For more: http://www.cbsnews.com/news/report-on-russian-hacking-released-by-intelligence-community/

Several dead and wounded after shooting at Fort Lauderdale International Airport

Five people are dead and six others are injured after a mass shooting incident at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The shooter, 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, opened fire at travelers with a handgun after flying into the airport and picking up his checked bag, which contained the handgun. Santiago is in custody and may face the death penalty.

For more: http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/06/us/fort-lauderdale-airport-incident/index.html

Showdown over Affordable Care Act imminent as GOP moves to repeal

With the 115th Congress sworn in and a Republican president on the horizon, the GOP is moving to repeal the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare. The GOP has talked about repealing and replacing the controversial act, which over 20 million people rely on for healthcare but has not detailed plans for a replacement as of yet. GOP resistance to repealing without replacing is growing, and Democrats are moving to fight the GOP on the repealing of the bill.

For more: http://www.politico.com/story/2017/01/gop-obamacare-repeal-replacement-resistance-233298