Graphic by Charlotte Alden.

Pro-Con: Colleges should alter athlete-scholarships

January 8, 2017

Pro: Colleges should rethink scholarships for student-athletes

By Jennie Yu

Many football players recruited to play in college have extremely low SAT scores, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Take, for example, the average for Oklahoma State University football: 878 out of 1600.
    Con: The current academic requirement is enough

    By Aiden Lesley

    After attending morning classes and having a quick lunch, Whitman alum Anton Casey (‘15) heads straight for the weight room. Five hours of practice later, Casey eats dinner and then finishes the night studying at the library.
