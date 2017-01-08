Pro-Con: Colleges should alter athlete-scholarships
January 8, 2017
Pro: Colleges should rethink scholarships for student-athletes
Many football players recruited to play in college have extremely low SAT scores, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Take, for example, the average for Oklahoma State University football: 878 out of 1600.
Con: The current academic requirement is enough
After attending morning classes and having a quick lunch, Whitman alum Anton Casey (‘15) heads straight for the weight room. Five hours of practice later, Casey eats dinner and then finishes the night studying at the library.
