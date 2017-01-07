January 4 Sports Recap

Wrestling captures dominant 61–17 victory over Watkins Mill while underclassman begin to play pivotal role

Photo courtesy of Shannon Turkewitz.





Filed under Sports, Winter

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Views: 14

Wrestling

The wrestling team (2–4) triumphed over the Watkins Mill Wolverines 61–17 Wednesday, to secure their second straight victory.

Due to five forfeits by the Wolverines that gave Whitman 30 points before the wrestling began, the outcome of this match was never in doubt.

Now, with the season well underway, multiple wrestlers are pleased with the improvements the team is making overall.

“Freshmen that were first struggling to adapt to high school wrestling are now finding their rhythm and beginning to pick up wins,” 126 lb Clark Boinis said. “We are still learning, but there has definitely been improvement.”

The Vikings look to continue their success at The Grapple at the Brook tournament January 14.