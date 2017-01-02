The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

  • There will be a meeting on January 5th at 6:30 PM to discuss an upcoming trip to York, England.

  • All seniors must pay senior dues. Pay online on the school store or in the main office.

  • Up until December 23rd, Making Smiles Happen will be collecting cards for a young girl who was a victim of bullying. Make cards out to Yonalyn.

  • The library will be closed due to an inventory project. Only students entering with a class may enter.

  • The Black Student Union is holding a hat, glove, and scarf drive. Drop off donations outside the main office.

The Tribe’s Dedication to Phife is touching without losing quality of sound

Album artwork courtesy Jive Records.

Album artwork courtesy Jive Records.

By Michael Gorman
January 2, 2017
Filed under Feature, Music

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Views: 18

With “We’ve Got It From Here…Thank you 4 Your Service,” A Tribe Called Quest proves that even with an 18-year break, they’re still one of the freshest groups in the rap industry.

The album is modern in their verses and lyrics, but features the classic 90s hip-hop production that garnered the group’s fame and inspired future rappers, Kanye West, Andre 3000 and Kendrick Lamar, who all appear on the album.

Although MC Phife Dawg tragically passed away in March, the album was at least partially recorded by then, so thankfully he has a few verses on the album.

The best song on the album is “Lost Somebody.” It’s a beautiful track, produced by Q-tip and dedicated to Phife. It’s supported with soft female vocals and pleasant piano throughout. “Malik, I would treat you like little brother that would give you fits/ Sometimes overbearing though I thought it was for your benefit.” Q reminisces on his time with Phife, about how they grew up together, like brothers.

Another great song is “Conrad Tokyo.” Phife Dawg opens the track with a smooth verse on the ruined state of the nation, and Lamar comes in with a fantastic verse, despite its disappointingly short length. His flows will whet the appetite of any fans anxiously awaiting his next album. “Look around/ Sayonara tomorrow, it’s just blood on the ground.” Lamar raps about how if people don’t look around and create change, we might as well say goodbye to the worldpowerful verses for a deeply divided country.

It’s a great album that blends the 90s with 2016. It’s a shame the album is shrouded in such sorrow, but still stands as an incredible dedication to one of the all-time greats.

R.I.P. Phife Dawg.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




  • The Tribe’s Dedication to Phife is touching without losing quality of sound

    Feature

    On ‘4 Your Eyez Only’ J. Cole broadcasts storytelling, moves away from hype

  • The Tribe’s Dedication to Phife is touching without losing quality of sound

    Feature

    Downtown Holiday Market brings festive shopping to the District

  • The Tribe’s Dedication to Phife is touching without losing quality of sound

    Feature

    Bruno Mars draws on Jackson influence to bring ‘24k Magic’

  • The Tribe’s Dedication to Phife is touching without losing quality of sound

    Feature

    New Montgomery County law mandates food allergy training for restaurant employees

  • The Tribe’s Dedication to Phife is touching without losing quality of sound

    Feature

    Text, talk, surf…vote? Different forms of media have consequence in election

  • The Tribe’s Dedication to Phife is touching without losing quality of sound

    Feature

    Sting like a bee on ’57th and 9th’

  • The Tribe’s Dedication to Phife is touching without losing quality of sound

    Feature

    The Weeknd’s vocal capacity makes up for lack of experimentation

  • The Tribe’s Dedication to Phife is touching without losing quality of sound

    Artist Spotlight

    Artist Spotlight: Oliver Panlibuton

  • The Tribe’s Dedication to Phife is touching without losing quality of sound

    Feature

    Paint the Town project making Bethesda more beautiful

  • The Tribe’s Dedication to Phife is touching without losing quality of sound

    Feature

    Music spotlight: a cappella groups

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
The Tribe’s Dedication to Phife is touching without losing quality of sound