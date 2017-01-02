The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

  • There will be a meeting on January 5th at 6:30 PM to discuss an upcoming trip to York, England.

  • All seniors must pay senior dues. Pay online on the school store or in the main office.

  • Up until December 23rd, Making Smiles Happen will be collecting cards for a young girl who was a victim of bullying. Make cards out to Yonalyn.

  • The library will be closed due to an inventory project. Only students entering with a class may enter.

  • The Black Student Union is holding a hat, glove, and scarf drive. Drop off donations outside the main office.

On ‘4 Your Eyez Only’ J. Cole broadcasts storytelling, moves away from hype

Album artwork courtesy Dreamville Records.

By Michael Gorman
January 2, 2017
Filed under Feature, Music

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Views: 14

With “4 Your Eyez Only,” North Carolina rapper J. Cole has proven his storytelling ability, though he didn’t expand on his production or delivery. It’s somewhat of a disappointment, as he had been building up momentum for several years; he had impressive features on other songs, and in 2014, with “2014 Forest Hills Drive,” Cole went double platinum with no features.

To the happiness of meme-creators everywhere, there are no features, but for fans of faster-paced music the album is disappointing, as Cole focuses more on storytelling than hype beats.

As far as vocal delivery goes, he didn’t expand very much. “4 Your Eyez Only” sounds like an extension of past albums and features.

The production also doesn’t expand much on what he’s done in the past, but that’s not to say the production is lacking. The sound Cole creates is still fantastic and set the often serious tone perfectly.

“Foldin’ Clothes” is the most energetic song on the album. Throughout the track, J. Cole raps about how he wants to be the best husband he can be for his wife, especially now that they have a baby together. “I wanna fold clothes for you, I wanna make you feel good.” The upbeat tune converts the light, pleasant concept into an enjoyable song.

The album ends on an incredibly emotional note, one that will bring listeners to the verge of tears. Cole raps about the entire concept of the album, which is that love is the most important thing in the world. The focus acts as marked shift from what many rappers talk about these days–dealing drugs, strippers and money–giving the album a genuine, familiar feel. “Your daddy was real because he loved you.”  And because Cole is real on the album, this is one that will get its fair share of listens.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




  • On ‘4 Your Eyez Only’ J. Cole broadcasts storytelling, moves away from hype

    Feature

    The Tribe’s Dedication to Phife is touching without losing quality of sound

  • On ‘4 Your Eyez Only’ J. Cole broadcasts storytelling, moves away from hype

    Feature

    Downtown Holiday Market brings festive shopping to the District

  • On ‘4 Your Eyez Only’ J. Cole broadcasts storytelling, moves away from hype

    Feature

    Bruno Mars draws on Jackson influence to bring ‘24k Magic’

  • On ‘4 Your Eyez Only’ J. Cole broadcasts storytelling, moves away from hype

    Feature

    New Montgomery County law mandates food allergy training for restaurant employees

  • On ‘4 Your Eyez Only’ J. Cole broadcasts storytelling, moves away from hype

    Feature

    Text, talk, surf…vote? Different forms of media have consequence in election

  • On ‘4 Your Eyez Only’ J. Cole broadcasts storytelling, moves away from hype

    Feature

    Sting like a bee on ’57th and 9th’

  • On ‘4 Your Eyez Only’ J. Cole broadcasts storytelling, moves away from hype

    Feature

    The Weeknd’s vocal capacity makes up for lack of experimentation

  • On ‘4 Your Eyez Only’ J. Cole broadcasts storytelling, moves away from hype

    Artist Spotlight

    Artist Spotlight: Oliver Panlibuton

  • On ‘4 Your Eyez Only’ J. Cole broadcasts storytelling, moves away from hype

    Feature

    Paint the Town project making Bethesda more beautiful

  • On ‘4 Your Eyez Only’ J. Cole broadcasts storytelling, moves away from hype

    Feature

    Music spotlight: a cappella groups

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
On ‘4 Your Eyez Only’ J. Cole broadcasts storytelling, moves away from hype