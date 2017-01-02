December 21 Sports Recap

Girls basketball blows out B-CC 55–28 with second half surge; boys basketball outlasts B-CC 57–49 despite slow start

Guard Abby Meyers goes up for a contested layup in the second half. Photo by Tomas Castro. Guard Abby Meyers goes up for a contested layup in the second half. Photo by Tomas Castro.





Filed under Sports, Winter

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Views: 22

Girls basketball

The girls basketball team (6–0) shut down the B-CC Barons Wednesday 55–28, behind a dominant second half.



In addition to being a heated rivalry game, both the Vikes and the Barons entered the game undefeated. The Barons kept with the Vikes early on, only trailing by two at the end of the first quarter.

However, the Vikes controlled the game from that point on, outscoring the Barons by 27 in the rest of the game. Guard Abby Meyers continued her dominance, scoring 35 points in the contest which was more than half of the team’s points.

“In the second half Abby definitely got really hot,” guard Brooke Gumotaotao said. “She’s just always focused in on her game and making sure that the team is playing at our best.”

Forward Olivia Meyers and guard Sophia Tompkins also both contributed with six points each.

The team’s next game is Friday at home against the Churchill Bulldogs.

Boys basketball

The boys basketball team (6–1) outlasted the B-CC Barons 57–49 Wednesday.

The Vikes started out cold, falling behind 18–7 in the first quarter. However, they outscored the Barons by 14 points in the second half to put them put them away.

Guard Alex Sanson scored a game-high 18 points and guard Joey Squeri scored 16 points.

The team’s next game is Friday at home against the Churchill Bulldogs.