Downtown Holiday Market brings festive shopping to the District

Video by Natalie Welber





Petite white tents line the sidewalks of F and 8th Streets NW, downtown in Penn Quarter. Hundreds of twinkling Christmas lights adorn each canvas marquee, and the cheerful scene is complete with dozens of holiday shoppers holding cups of steaming coffee and countless paper bags, all emblazoned with the logo: “Downtown Holiday Market.”



This market is DC’s largest, cropping up in front of the National Portrait Gallery every year during the three weeks leading up to Christmas. Since 2004, the Downtown Holiday Market has been a “unique and festive shopping village, featuring hundreds of diverse gift items, such as jewelry, pottery, paintings and textiles” all handmade by local District artisans, according to its website.

One of these artisans is DC native and portrait painter Jonathan Blum, who is based in New York City but says he has been selling his art in DC for 25 years. Blum’s signature style is painting portraits of people and animals with objects on their heads—among his works are “Basset Hound with Baseball” and “A Pig Thinking About An Olive in New York City.”

“It all started when a family commissioned me to paint a portrait of them with their favorite foods on their heads,” Blum said. “I tried to talk them out of it at first, but now it’s just what I do.”

Kensington native Idil Harun, of Harun’s African Arts and Crafts, sells her wares a few tents down from Blum. Harun specializes in intricate African beadwork, an art which she has been perfecting for 15 years, she said. She enjoys selling at the holiday market so she can meet new people and be outdoors; during the year, she sells at other, similar markets across the DC area such as Eastern Market.

“Selling is important, but it’s also about getting to know the neighborhood,” Harun said. “For example, at Eastern Market, I’ve gotten to know my regulars and even their kids—it’s all about connecting with your customers.”

A shopper, who declined to give her name, said she looks forward to the Holiday Market every year as a chance to meet artists and buy unique gifts for her family and friends.

“There’s really nothing like it,” she said. “For me, as a DC resident, the Downtown Holiday Market is an essential part of every holiday season.”

Last minute holiday shopping? The Downtown Holiday Market is open every day leading up to Christmas Eve, 12 PM-8 PM. More information can be found at www.downtownholidaymarket.com.