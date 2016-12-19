The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

  • There will be a meeting on January 5th at 6:30 PM to discuss an upcoming trip to York, England.

  • All seniors must pay senior dues. Pay online on the school store or in the main office.

  • Up until December 23rd, Making Smiles Happen will be collecting cards for a young girl who was a victim of bullying. Make cards out to Yonalyn.

  • The library will be closed due to an inventory project. Only students entering with a class may enter.

  • The Black Student Union is holding a hat, glove, and scarf drive. Drop off donations outside the main office.

December 15: Wrestling crushed by Northwest 52–12

By Daniel Weber
December 19, 2016
Wrestling

The wrestling team’s (0–3) early season struggles continued last Thursday in a 52–12 loss to the Northwest Jaguars.

Most wrestlers failed to put up a contest with their Northwest opponents.

The Vikings look to bounce back when they travel to take on the Paint Branch Panthers next Tuesday.

