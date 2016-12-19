December 15: Wrestling crushed by Northwest 52–12
Wrestling
The wrestling team’s (0–3) early season struggles continued last Thursday in a 52–12 loss to the Northwest Jaguars.
Most wrestlers failed to put up a contest with their Northwest opponents.
The Vikings look to bounce back when they travel to take on the Paint Branch Panthers next Tuesday.
